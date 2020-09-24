Home

HEWITT JUNE ROSE
(nee Hobson) Passed away peacefully at home in Castleford on September 15th 2020, surrounded by her loving family, aged 84 years. Now re-united with her beloved husband John Thomas Hewitt, doting mum to five, grandma to eight and great-grandma to seven. We shall miss you dearly. Cortege to leave residence NEXT Thursday, October 1st at 11.35 am for service at Holy Cross Church at
11.45 am followed by interment at Castleford Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 24, 2020
