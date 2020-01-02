|
SMART JUNE Of Castleford, passed away in hospital on December 21st 2019, aged 88 years. Now re-united
with her beloved husband Harold.
Dearly loved mam of Tony and very dear mother-in-law of Doreen, also loving grandma of Joanne, Peter, Jeffery and Thomas and a much loved great-grandma. Service to take place at Hightown Parish Church on Wednesday, January 8th at 11.15 am followed by interment at Whitwood Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 2, 2020