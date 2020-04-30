|
|
|
GREEN Kathleen Aged 88 years
passed away peacefully on
April 26th 2020 at
Snaith Hall Care Home
with family by her side.
Beloved wife of her late Dennis.
Much loved Mum of
Susan, Glenn and Keith.
Dear mother in law of
Helen and Cath.
Adored Nana of Sarah, James,
Hannah, Matthew and Megan
and Great Nana of Harriet.
Treasured sister of Evelyn
and dear Auntie of Kim,
Vicky and Heather.
Truly loved and missed
by all who knew her.
A private family funeral
will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium.
A celebration of her life
will be held later in the year,
where all family and
friends will be invited.
All enquiries to
J Punton & Son Funeral Directors
Tel. 01405 860382
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 30, 2020