GUEST KATHLEEN
(nee Woolley) Kath, of Castleford and formerly of Normanton, passed away on June 20th 2020, aged 73 years.
Beloved wife of Terry, dearly loved mum of Amanda, Mark, Howard and Dale and a very dear mother-in-law, also a loving grandma and great-grandma and a much loved sister.
A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, July 3rd. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Kath would be appreciated to Macmillan Nurses. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 01977 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 25, 2020