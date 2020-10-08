Home

HARDY (nee Walsh)
Kathleen Passed away at home on 29th September 2020.
Known fondly by all her
loved ones as Kath.
She will be greatly missed
by her husband Jack,
their daughter Catherine,
son-in-law Alan and grandsons Christopher and Simon.
Kath will also be missed very
much by all her brothers, sisters, nephews and nieces.
Jack and Catherine would like
to express their gratitude for
all the help from Kath's family
and all the kind words of condolence at this sad time.
Funeral will be held at
Pontefract Crematorium
on the 19th October at 10am.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 8, 2020
