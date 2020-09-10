|
|
|
SCAUM KATHLEEN
(nee Bacon) Sadly passed away at home in Ferrybridge on September 2nd, 2020 aged 93 years. Now reunited with her beloved husband Ted who passed away in May 2018. Wonderful mum to Ronald, Edward, Michael and Jennifer, a very dear mother-in-law and a precious grandma to their families. A private family funeral service to take place at All Saints Church, Pontefract NEXT Thursday, September 17th at
11.45 am followed by interment in Pontefract Cemetery. Family flowers only, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Kathleen would be appreciated and may be sent directly to Cancer Research UK. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton and Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Glass Houghton 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 10, 2020