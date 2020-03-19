Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Whitham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Whitham

Notice Condolences

Kathryn Whitham Notice
WHITHAM Kathryn Susan On February 17th, peacefully at Stella House Care Home, Pontefract, aged 66 years.
Beloved daughter of Edith and the late Cyril. A dear sister of
Margaret and the late Ronnie.
Much loved mum of Gillian,
Karen and the late Darren.
Grandma to Jordan, Luke, Lilly, Chloe and Rebecca.
Funeral service at St Andrew's Church, Ferrybridge at 11am, Wednesday 25th March, followed by burial at Ferrybridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations will be forwarded to Rethink Mental Illness.
Any enquiries call Ryans & Foy Funeral Directors on 07824773646
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -