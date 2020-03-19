|
|
|
WHITHAM Kathryn Susan On February 17th, peacefully at Stella House Care Home, Pontefract, aged 66 years.
Beloved daughter of Edith and the late Cyril. A dear sister of
Margaret and the late Ronnie.
Much loved mum of Gillian,
Karen and the late Darren.
Grandma to Jordan, Luke, Lilly, Chloe and Rebecca.
Funeral service at St Andrew's Church, Ferrybridge at 11am, Wednesday 25th March, followed by burial at Ferrybridge Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations will be forwarded to Rethink Mental Illness.
Any enquiries call Ryans & Foy Funeral Directors on 07824773646
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 19, 2020