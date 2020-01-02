|
HOLROYD KEITH (Sooty) Of Pontefract and former employee of Hickson & Welch, passed away in the Prince of Wales Hospice on December 19th 2019, aged 64 years. Loved and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends. Service to take place at All Saints Church on Friday, January 10th at 11.15am followed by interment at Pontefract Cemetery. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
