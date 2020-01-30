|
|
|
COOPER Kenneth (Tony) Passed away suddenly in hospital on 16th January 2020 aged 80.
Much loved husband of Gail, cherished dad of Neil and David, father in law of Karin and Nicola and much adored grandad of Rebecca and Lotte.
Tony will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Funeral service will take place at
St Botolphs Church, Knottingley on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 10AM followed by committal at Pontefract Crematorium at 11AM.
Family flowers only please but a donation box in lieu to Parkinsons UK will be provided.
All enquiries to Jennings Funeral Services on 01977 677715
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020