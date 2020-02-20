|
COOPER Kenneth (Tony) The family of the late Kenneth Cooper would like to thank
everyone for their cards, kindness and support during this sad time and for the generous donations for the benefit of Parkinson's UK.
Extended thanks to the staff on Ward 41 at Pinderfields Hospital
for their care, to Father Clive Flatters for his prayers and kind words at
the funeral service and to
Michelle's Flowers for the
beautiful floral tributes.
Finally to Jennings Funeral Services for the care, compassion and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 20, 2020