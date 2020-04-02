|
|
|
Snowden Kenneth of Pontefract sadly passed
away aged 87 years.
After suffering with a short
illness he took his last breath
on Sunday 22nd March 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
A devoted husband to Kath,
loving dad to Julie and David,
father in law to John and Kay,
grandad to Adam, Kyle, Shelbee and Christopher and great grandad to Alfie, Freya, Harry, Reece and Evie.
A private family service will take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Thursday 2nd April 2020.
Any enquiries call
Ryans & Foy Funeral Directors
on 07824773646
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 2, 2020