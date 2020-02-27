|
|
|
Starbuck Kenneth (Ken) Former employee of
Hickson & Welch.
Passed away peacefully in
Newfield Lodge Care Home, on the 18th February 2020, aged 80 years.
The beloved husband of Leila,
a devoted step dad of Anne and the late Andrew, a dear father in law to Neil & Lynne also the loved brother of Susan and brother in law to Colin. Will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 5th March with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 3-00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations will be gratefully
received and divided between
The Alzheimer's Society and Marie Curie Nurses. The family kindly
invite all attending to join them for refreshments after the service
to The Kingscroft Hotel.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 27, 2020