|
|
|
STOREY Kenneth William
(Bill) Of Ackworth.
Passed away peacefully at the Prince of Wales Hospice on
24th August 2020, aged 72 years.
Bill is the much loved husband of Linda, dad of Andrew, father in law of Sarah and granddad of Cameron and Olivia. He will also be sadly missed by all his family and friends. There will be a private cremation for Bill at Pontefract Crematorium.
For all enquiries contact
Co-op Funeralcare Pontefract
on 01977 703222.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 27, 2020