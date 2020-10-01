|
|
|
WALLIS KENNETH Aged 75 years, passed away peacefully at home in Ferry Fryston, Castleford on September 24th 2020, with his loving family by his side. Beloved husband of Annie, dearly loved dad of Sharon, Michael and Tracey, a dear
father-in-law and a loving grandad and great-grandad, also much loved brother of Jean and Marjorie, a very dear uncle and good friend to many. Will be sadly missed. Cortege to leave residence on Friday, October 9th at 1.20 pm for service and committal at Holy Cross Church at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Family flowers only, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Ken would be appreciated and may be kindly sent to either Macmillan Nurses, or Wakefield District Nurses. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 1, 2020