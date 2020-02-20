Home

Kyla Kotchie Notice
KOTCHIE KYLA MAE Passed away unexpectedly on February 10th 2020, aged 4 years. Precious daughter of Laurie and Steven, dearly loved sister of Kaiden and a much loved grandaughter, niece and cousin. Service to take place at Holy Cross Church,
Airedale on Wednesday, March 4th at 1.15 pm followed by private burial.
Will friends please accept this intimation. Flowers, or donations if preferred, for Aching Arms, may be kindly left in the box provided in Church. Everyone welcome to join the family afterwards at The Magnet Hotel, Pontefract Road. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 20, 2020
