Home

POWERED BY

Services
McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Parkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Parkinson

Notice Condolences

Leonard Parkinson Notice
Parkinson Leonard
(Len) Of Castleford. Passed away
suddenly and unexpectedly at home, on the 24th September 2020,
aged 66 years.
The beloved son of the late
Odette & Len Parkinson,
a much loved brother to Theresa, Shirley, David, Janet and the
late Steve and Mathew, a dear
brother in law also a special uncle to all of his loving nephews and nieces.
Will be greatly missed by
all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 20th October, with a private service (family only please) at Pontefract Crematorium at 2-30pm.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -