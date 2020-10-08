|
|
|
Parkinson Leonard
(Len) Of Castleford. Passed away
suddenly and unexpectedly at home, on the 24th September 2020,
aged 66 years.
The beloved son of the late
Odette & Len Parkinson,
a much loved brother to Theresa, Shirley, David, Janet and the
late Steve and Mathew, a dear
brother in law also a special uncle to all of his loving nephews and nieces.
Will be greatly missed by
all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 20th October, with a private service (family only please) at Pontefract Crematorium at 2-30pm.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 8, 2020