West Leonard Of Altofts, formerly of Batley,
passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 30th June, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Myra,
cherished dad of Lynne, Neil
and Paul and a devoted grandad,
great grandad, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle
and good friend to many.
Leonard will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service for Leonard will be held at Wakefield Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions only persons invited will be allowed
to attend the crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be donated online in Leonard's memory to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
All enquiries to R. J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 9, 2020