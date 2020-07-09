Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Burgess Ltd (Normanton)
18 Market Place
Normanton, West Yorkshire WF6 2AU
01924 894017
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard West

Notice Condolences

Leonard West Notice
West Leonard Of Altofts, formerly of Batley,
passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 30th June, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of Myra,
cherished dad of Lynne, Neil
and Paul and a devoted grandad,
great grandad, father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle
and good friend to many.
Leonard will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
The funeral service for Leonard will be held at Wakefield Crematorium.
Due to current restrictions only persons invited will be allowed
to attend the crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be donated online in Leonard's memory to Yorkshire Cancer Research.
All enquiries to R. J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -