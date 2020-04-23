|
CLEWARTH Les Words are not enough to sum up the sadness we feel about losing such a great man: a brilliant dad, grandad, brother, cousin, uncle, friend and former Mayor of Featherstone.
He will be so terribly missed by us all - a star has gone out of the sky.
Good night and God Bless.
Les passed away in hospital
on Tuesday 7th April 2020,
aged 86 years.
A private family service will take
place at Pontefract Crematorium
at 3pm on Friday 1st May.
If you wish to make a donation in memory of Les, these will benefit Featherstone (Urban District) United Charities and can be sent via Harpin's Funeral Service, 7 Back Mount Pleasant, Wakefield, WF1 4NP, tel: 01924 371091.
