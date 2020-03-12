|
|
|
WILBY Leslie Les, of Pontefract, passed away in hospital on March 1st 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Molly and dearly loved dad of Tony, Philip and Michael. Dear father-in-law of Dawn and Michael's partner, Sharon and a much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle, also will be sadly missed by Harvey. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, March 16th at 11.00 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Wakefield Road, Pontefract. Tel. 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 12, 2020