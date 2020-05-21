Home

JONES Lily Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in Breadalbane care home, with her devoted son by her side, on the
16th May 2020, aged 100 years.
The beloved wife of the late Albert (Snowy), a dearly loved mother of Alan Jones, a very special grandma, great grandma and great great grandma also a dear sister. Will be greatly missed by all of her family and all who knew her. A private service (family only please)
will take place on Friday 29th May at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.30am. All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 21, 2020
