O'Connor Lily
(née Earnshaw) In her 90th year.
With deep sorrow we announce
the passing of our precious Mam, adored and devoted Wife of the
late Stephen, a cherished Grandma, Great Grandma and Gan-Gan,
a dear Mother-in-law and Grandmother-in-law.
After a year-long illness borne with great stoicism, humour and a ready smile. Lily passed peacefully on
May 30th 2020 at home in Townville.
Lily will leave her home at 12.30pm for a private cremation at
Pontefract Crematorium at 1pm.
A celebration of Lily's life will
take place when the current circumstances allow.
Now reunited with her beloved Steve, she will live in our hearts forever.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors,
Castleford. TEL-01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 11, 2020