T F Morritt Funeral Directors
70 Redhill Drive
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 3HD
01977 553868
Linda Bramham

Linda Bramham Notice
BRAMHAM Linda
(née Dawson) Peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital
on Sunday 19th January 2020,
aged 67 years.
Loving mam to the late Darren. Dearly loved sister, sister in law, auntie and friend to many.
Funeral service on
Friday 14th February 2020 at
Holy Cross Church, Airedale at 10:45am prior to interment
in Castleford Cemetery.
Flowers welcome, alternatively,
a box will be available at church for Martin House Children's Hospice.
Afterwards, all friends are welcome to join the family at The Healdfield.
For enquiries, please contact
T F Morritt on 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020
