|
|
|
Skeels Linda Formerly of Pontefract.
Passed away peacefully in
Manor Park Care Home, on the
14th January 2020 aged 62 years.
The precious daughter of the late Barry and Jean, a dear sister of Malcolm and sister in law to Sue, also a loved auntie of Alison and Rachel. Will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral will take place next Tuesday 28th January with a simple service at Pontefract Crematorium at 9.20am. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Cancer Research. All enquiries please to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 23, 2020