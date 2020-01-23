Home

POWERED BY

Services
McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Skeels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Skeels

Notice Condolences

Linda Skeels Notice
Skeels Linda Formerly of Pontefract.
Passed away peacefully in
Manor Park Care Home, on the
14th January 2020 aged 62 years.
The precious daughter of the late Barry and Jean, a dear sister of Malcolm and sister in law to Sue, also a loved auntie of Alison and Rachel. Will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral will take place next Tuesday 28th January with a simple service at Pontefract Crematorium at 9.20am. Donations will be kindly received in aid of Cancer Research. All enquiries please to McTigue Funeral Directors. Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -