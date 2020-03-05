|
CLOSE LOUISE
(nee Turnbull) Passed away peacefully at home in Pontefract on February 25th 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Roy, much loved mum of Steve, Susan and the late David, also a dearly loved grandma and great-grandma. Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Service to take place at Micklegate Methodist Church on Friday, March 13th at 11.30 am followed by cremation
at Pontefract Crematorium at
12.20 pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated and will be divided between Cancer Research and Alzheimer's Society and may be kindly left in the box provided in Church, or at the Crematorium. All family and friends are invited to Pontefract Rugby Club for refreshments after the service. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Pontefract 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Mar. 5, 2020