MAW LYNDA Aged 71 years, of Glass Houghton, Castleford, passed away suddenly in hospital on September 28th 2020, after a short illness. Now re-united with her beloved husband Colin. Dearly loved mum of Gareth, Kirsty, Katy and Colin and very dear mother-in-law of Jayne and Garry, also loving grandma of Leanne, William, Bobby and Samuel and much loved great-grandma of Callum, Oliver and Eli. Requiem Mass to take place at St. Paul's Church on Wednesday, October 14th at 1.45 pm followed by private cremation. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Family flowers only, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Lynda would be appreciated and will be divided between Macmillan Cancer Support and the Castleford Team Parish, which may be kindly left in Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
