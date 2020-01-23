Home

JACKSON MAISIE Aged 82 years, of Castleford, passed away peacefully in hospital on January 7th 2020, with devoted partner Glyn and her loving family by her side. Will be greatly missed by all family and many friends. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Friday, January 31st at 1.40pm. Will friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only, donations please, for the Prince of Wales Hospice, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Now resting in the Private Chapel of Charles E. Ashton & Son, Glass Houghton.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 23, 2020
