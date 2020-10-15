|
|
|
CARTWRIGHT MALCOLM
(Marathon Mal) Of Glass Houghton, Castleford, passed away on October 5th 2020, aged 83 years. Now re-united with his beloved wife Vera, also a dearly loved dad, grandad and great-grandad, a very dear uncle and good friend to many. Will be sadly missed. Cortege to leave residence on Wednesday October 21st at 11.35 am for service at St. Michael's Church at 11.45 am followed by interment at Castleford Cemetery. Due to current restrictions only those invited may attend. Family flowers only, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Malcolm would be appreciated and may be kindly sent directly to the Prince of Wales Hospice. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 15, 2020