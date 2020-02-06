Home

Kelsey Malcolm Douglas Sadly passed away on the
26th January 2020, aged 77 years.
Much loved Dad to Steven, Partner to Wendy, Father in law to Amanda, Grandad to Andrew and Craig and Great-Grandad to Issac. Also a very special person in the lives of Gary, Adam, Imogen, Isla, Lenni and Layla. Brother to Trevor and
Brother in law to Val.
Funeral service on
Wednesday 19th February 2020 at
Pontefract Crematorium at 10.20.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Macmillan and Renal Unit,
St James Hospital.
For enquiries please contact
T F Morritts on 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 6, 2020
