|
|
|
Backhouse Margaret Elizabeth
(nee Hempshall) Passed away peacefully at Cymar House Care Home,
on 5th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Loving wife of the late Fredrick, wonderful loving mum of Carole, Angela and Janette, loving grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service on Friday
17th January 2020 at Pontefract Crematorium at 10.20am.
Family flowers only, donations to Dementia UK.
Please join family afterwards at the Magnet Hotel.
For any enquiries contact T F Morritt 01977 553868
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 16, 2020