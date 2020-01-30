|
BOWMAN Margaret
(nee Griffiths) Peggy, of Castleford, passed away on January 22nd 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Neville, dearly loved mum of Gary and very dear mother-in-law of Sylvia, also loving grandma of Emma, great-grandma of Jacob, much loved sister of Joan and a dear sister-in-law. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, February 10th at 11.40 am. Will friends please accept this intimation. Donations in lieu of flowers please, for Macmillan Nurses, may be kindly left in the box provided at the Crematorium. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 30, 2020