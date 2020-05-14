Home

Margaret Carr

Notice Condolences

Margaret Carr Notice
CARR MARGARET ELIZABETH (nee Ward) Of Castleford, passed away peacefully on April 30th 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of Gordon of 71 years. Dearly loved mum of Paul and David and very dear mother-in-law of Wendy and Amanda, also a loving and much loved grandma and great-grandma. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, May 19th. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on May 14, 2020
