Cook Margaret Passed away peacefully in
Holyrood House Knottingley on 25th September 2020, aged 86 years.
The beloved wife of the late Albert Cook, a much loved mum,
mother-in-law, grandma,
great-grandma, sister and
sister-in-law.
Margaret will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
The funeral service will take place in All Saints Church Featherstone, due to current restrictions only invited people may attend the funeral.
All enquires to R J Burgess Funeral Directors 01924 894017
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 8, 2020
