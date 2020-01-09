Home

McTigue Funeral Directors (Castleford)
1 - 9 Savile Road
Castleford, West Yorkshire WF10 1PB
01977 555733
Margaret Cryer Notice
Cryer Margaret
(Marjory)
(M&M) Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital with her loving family by her side, on the 30th December 2019, aged 65 years.
The devoted wife of Mick, a much loved mam to Kathy, Nina, Robert & James, a loving nanna of Lewis, Finn, Frankie, Beatrix & Sebastian, a dear mother in law also a loved sister and auntie.
Will be greatly missed by all of her family and many friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 21st January with service at Pontefract Crematorium at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please. Donations will be gratefully received in aid of Save The Children Foundation The family invite all attending to please join them after the service for refreshments to The Magnet Hotel, Castleford.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 9, 2020
