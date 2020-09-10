Home

LANE Margaret Late of Byram-cum-Sutton.
Passed away peacefully
with her family by her side
in Alba Rose Care Home
on September 1st 2020,
aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bas,
a much loved mum
of John and Kate,
mother-in-law to Katherine
and Jim and a dearly loved
granny to Scarlett and Chloe.
Due to the current situation a Private Cremation will take place at Woodlands Crematorium, Scarborough, on
Tuesday 15th September
at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be given for Macmillan Cancer Support
and may be sent c/o
Adam Collier Funeral Services, Sawmill Lane, Helmsley,
York, YO62 5DQ
Tel 01439 772340
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 10, 2020
