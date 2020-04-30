|
LODGE Margaret Formerly of Featherstone & Castleford. Passed away peacefully in Snaith Hall Nursing Home on the 18th April 2020, aged 83 years.
The beloved wife of the late Derek,
a devoted mum of Julia, a special grandma of Mark & Melanie, a great grandma of Caleb, Isla & Robyn, a dear mother in law of John, also a loved sister. Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday 11th May with a private service (family only please) at Pontefract Crematorium.
All enquiries to McTigue
Funeral Directors, Castleford.
Tel - 01977 555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 30, 2020