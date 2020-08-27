|
|
|
LONSDALE Margaret
(née Rhodes) Of Townville, Castleford.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 16th August 2020,
aged 87 years. The beloved wife of the late Roy, a devoted mum of Helen & Julie, a dear mother in law to Paul & Patrick, a special grandma of Laura, Charlotte, Joseph & Oliver, also a loved sister.
Will be sadly missed by all of
her loving family and friends.
A sincere thanks to all friends & neighbours for their love and care
of mum over the past few years.
The funeral will take place TOMORROW Friday 28th August with a private service (invited family & friends only please) at
Pontefract Crematorium at 1.45pm.
The funeral cortege will pause outside Margaret's home address at 1.20pm for friends and neighbours to pay their own respects before making our way onto the service.
All enquiries to McTigue Funeral Directors, Castleford.
TEL - 01977 555733.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Aug. 27, 2020