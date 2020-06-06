|
Place Margaret Alice Former Patent Officer.
On 23rd May 2020, whilst at Hopton Care Cottage,
West Yorkshire, formerly of Chiswick, London, born and brought up in Pontefract,
aged 88 years, Margaret,
dear and loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt.
A private family ceremony
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th June 2020 at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors
Tel 01924 454476.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be sent to Water Aid.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2020