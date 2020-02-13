Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
13:45
Pontefract Crematorium
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Kings Croft Hotel
Margaret Tomlinson Notice
Tomlinson Margaret Suddenly after a short illness on
Saturday 1st February 2020,
aged 84 years of Castleford,
formerly Altofts.
Beloved wife of the late John.
Treasured mum of John, Anne and Jane, loving mother in law, grandma and sister. Funeral service to take place on Wednesday 19th February 2020 in Pontefract Crematorium at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations will be gratefully received for the British Lung Foundation. Everyone is welcome for refreshments after the service
at Kings Croft Hotel.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Feb. 13, 2020
