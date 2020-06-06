|
TOMLINSON MARGARET SHEILA Passed away peacefully at home
in Methley on May 27th 2020,
aged 97 years.
Dear wife of the late Alan and a dearly loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A private burial to take place in St. Oswald's Churchyard on Monday June 8th. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Sheila would be appreciated to either Marie Curie, or St. Oswald's Church. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on June 6, 2020