TUNSTALL MARGARET Of Glass Houghton, Castleford (retired barmaid at The Houghton Pub for many years), passed away on July 6th 2020, aged 82 years. Dear wife of the late Jim, dearly loved mam of Julie and Debbie and very dear mother-in-law of Terry and Paul. Loving nanna of Kim, Chloe and Keely and much loved sister of Barbara, Les and Harold, also will be sadly missed by Margaret's faithful dog, Rosie. A private service to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday, July 15th. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 9, 2020