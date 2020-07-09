|
WALL MARGARET
(née Birch) Passed away peacefully at home in Pontefract on 25th June 2020, aged 88 years. Beloved wife of Joe, cherished Mum of David, Julie and Louise and a much loved Mother-in-law, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Auntie and friend. Margaret was cared for in recent years at home with Dementia by Joe and Louise and the wonderful carers Julie Frankland and staff. The family wish to send their special thanks for all of the love and support given to Margaret and the family through her illness and to her final day. Service and cremation will be held at Pontefract Crematorium for Margaret on Tuesday 14th July 2020. Due to current restrictions only people invited may attend the service. Donations in lieu of flowers may be donated directly to Dementia UK: https://www.dementiauk.org/getinvolved/donate/ways-to-donate-in-memory/. All enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on July 9, 2020