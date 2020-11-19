|
DICKINSON MARGERY (nee Morgan) Of Castleford, passed away in hospital on November 5th 2020, aged 88 years. Now reunited with her beloved husband John Edward (Ted). Dearly loved mum of Audrey and son-in-law Richard and much loved grandma of Michael and Louise. Cortege to leave her daughter's residence on Tuesday, November 24th at 1.25 pm for service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 1.45 pm. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Margery would be appreciated and may be sent directly to The Blind Association. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors.
Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Nov. 19, 2020