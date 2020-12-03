Home

Marie Austin

Marie Austin Notice
AUSTIN Marie
(Nee Walsh) Of Harrogate, formerly of Pontefract and North Featherstone.
Passed away in St Michaels Hospice, Harrogate on the
24th November 2020.
Surrounded by her loving family.
The cherished wife of Barry.
Much loved Mum to Lucille,
Nigel and Caroline.
Loving Mother-in-law of Gordon.
Loved and fun Granny to Billy, Henry and Emilia.
A special Auntie to Angela.
Due to current restrictions a private family funeral will be held.
Funeral Directors: Neil & Sonia Milstead, Harrogate
01423 885767.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 3, 2020
