|
|
|
Brown Marion Elizabeth
(Betty)
(née Tolmie) Of Castleford, formerly of Leeds. Passed away suddenly at home, on the 18th September 2020,
aged 87 years.
The beloved wife of the late
Arthur Brown, amazing mum to Paul and David, a dearly loved mum in law, nanna, great nanny, sister & auntie.
Will be sadly missed by
all who knew her.
The funeral will take place NEXT Friday 2nd October with a
private service (family only please) at Pontefract Crematorium
at 11-30am.
Due to current restrictions the service will be invitation only.
The funeral cortège will pause outside the family address at 11-am, for friends to pay their own respects, before we make
our way onto the service.
All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Sept. 24, 2020