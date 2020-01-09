|
|
|
Hutchinson Marjorie (Marje) Of Castleford.
Passed away peacefully at home, after a short illness with her devoted family by her side, on the 21st December 2019 aged 70 years.
The beloved wife of Alan, a much loved mum of Simon, a special nana to Gabrielle, Freya and Poppy, a dear mother in law to Claire, a loved sister of Sue & David also a dear sister in law and auntie. Will be sadly missed by all of her loving family and friends. The funeral will take place on Tuesday 14th January, with service in Castleford Parish Church at
10-45am followed by a burial in Whitwood Cemetery.
Family flowers by request only please. Donations will be gratefully received in aid of The Macmillan Nurses. The family invite all attending to please join them after the service for refreshments to
The Magnet Hotel, Castleford
WF10 4BG. All enquiries to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Jan. 9, 2020