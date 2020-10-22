|
|
|
NELSON MARJORIE Of Thorpe Audlin, passed away on October 12th 2020 aged 71 years. Beloved wife of Trevor, very dear step-mum of Kirsten and Cara and much loved grandma of Kris, Joel and Sebastian. Service and cremation to take place at Pontefract Crematorium on Tuesday, October 27th at 3.15pm. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Family flowers only please, anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Marjorie would be greatly appreciated and may be kindly sent direct to Freedom of Spirit Trust for Border Collies. Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. 01977 600074.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Oct. 22, 2020