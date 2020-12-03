|
LYONS MARLENE (nee Gee) Of Allerton Bywater, passed away on November 23rd 2020, aged 78 years. Beloved wife of John, dearly loved mum of Lisa and Gaynor and very dear mother-in-law of Lee, also loving grandma of Cherene, Shaun and wife Cathy, Lee, Jenna, Chelsea and the late Martin and much loved "gee-gee" of Elijah. Cortege to leave residence on Tuesday, December 8th at 9.05 pm for service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium at 9.30 am. Due to current restrictions, only those invited may attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation in memory of Marlene would be appreciated and may be kindly sent directly to "Shelter". Enquiries to Charles E. Ashton & Son, Funeral Directors. Tel. Castleford 552265.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Dec. 3, 2020