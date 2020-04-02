Home

Martin Hetherington

Martin Hetherington Notice
Hetherington Martin Formerly of Ferrybridge
C Powerstation.

Sadly passed away March 15th
at Prince of Wales Hospice,
Pontefract after a short illness.
Cremation will take place
Friday April 3rd at 1pm.
Please note that due to Covid-19 this will be only for immediate family.
A memorial will be held
at a later date.
So dearly missed by wife Alwyn,
children Joanne, Neil and Andrea, son in law Stephen and beloved granddaughter Poppy.
Family flowers only.
Donations gratefully received
to The Prince of Wales Hospice.
Published in Pontefract and Castleford Express on Apr. 2, 2020
